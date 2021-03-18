MSU joins collaboration to provide free professional development to teachers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Michigan State University has joined a statewide collaboration that aims to provide free online professional learning modules for Michigan teachers.

The collaboration aims to outline the best practices for educators teaching remotely.

The collaboration is funded by $1.4 million from Whitmer’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

“This will propel a new era of education,” said Bryan Beverly, director of the Office of K-12 Outreach and MSU’s liaison for the project. “These modules will support educators’ understanding of the effective use of technology, providing opportunities for students to explore content in various modes of instruction.”

Per the press release, MSU will lead the following modules:

Additional modules, led by experts from the University of Michigan and Michigan Virtual, will cover:

Trauma-informed practice online, informed by culturally sustaining and anti-racist practices

Inclusive education online for English Language learners

Inquiry-based learning and disciplinary literacy instruction online for upper elementary and secondary students

Each module is around 5-10 hours each, and educators will be awarded State Continuing Education Clock Hours.

“Practitioners have been seeking additional ways to engage with all students and are looking for strategies that particularly define ways to support each of those sub-groups, such as students with special needs,” Beverly said. “These modules will help fill that gap.”