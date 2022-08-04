EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is joining 11 other colleges in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio in bolstering semiconductor and microelectronic research, education and development. –

The other colleges and universities in the coalition include:

Case Western Reserve University

Columbus State Community College

Lorain County Community College

Purdue University

Sinclair Community College

The Ohio State University

University of Cincinnati

University of Dayton

University of Michigan

University of Notre Dame

Wright State University

“Michigan State’s research and talent development assets position us well to foster this crucial industry here at home,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “With our Midwest partner schools, we will help create technology jobs, strengthen our regional economies and amplify our nation’s manufacturing competitiveness.”

The coalition aims to develop a common information-sharing platform for semiconductor supply chains, encourage other regional collaborations, develop mechanisms to connect additional research facilities, and more.

“This effort aligns perfectly with our mission to train and educate the next generation of technical talent to meet critical national and regional economic development needs.”

The network comes after President Stanley joined President Joe Biden and Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Saginaw to view the signing of the CHIPS act.