EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is joining 11 other colleges in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio in bolstering semiconductor and microelectronic research, education and development. –
The other colleges and universities in the coalition include:
- Case Western Reserve University
- Columbus State Community College
- Lorain County Community College
- Purdue University
- Sinclair Community College
- The Ohio State University
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Dayton
- University of Michigan
- University of Notre Dame
- Wright State University
“Michigan State’s research and talent development assets position us well to foster this crucial industry here at home,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “With our Midwest partner schools, we will help create technology jobs, strengthen our regional economies and amplify our nation’s manufacturing competitiveness.”
The coalition aims to develop a common information-sharing platform for semiconductor supply chains, encourage other regional collaborations, develop mechanisms to connect additional research facilities, and more.
“This effort aligns perfectly with our mission to train and educate the next generation of technical talent to meet critical national and regional economic development needs.”
The network comes after President Stanley joined President Joe Biden and Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Saginaw to view the signing of the CHIPS act.