MSU Kenneth Walker named Walter Camp Football Foundation National Offensive Player of the Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker, a junior running back, has been named the Walter Camp football foundation national offensive player of the week.

The achievement is following a record-breaking performance in the 37-33 win over the weekend in the MSU versus UofM football game.

Walker rushed for five touchdowns, the most by any player ever against the Wolverines, and finished with a total of 197 yards on just 23 carries. Walker’s 197 yards were the third-most run by a Spartan against a Wolverine.

His scores came on runs of 27 and 8 yards in the second quarter, 1 yard in the third quarter, and 58 and 23 yards in the fourth quarter.

Michigan State has moved up to Number 6 in this week’s USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll.

Michigan State will have another game on Saturday, Nov. 6 to face Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.