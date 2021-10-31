MSU Kenneth Walker named Walter Camp Football Foundation National Offensive Player of the Week

News
Posted: / Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker, a junior running back, has been named the Walter Camp football foundation national offensive player of the week.

The achievement is following a record-breaking performance in the 37-33 win over the weekend in the MSU versus UofM football game.

Walker rushed for five touchdowns, the most by any player ever against the Wolverines, and finished with a total of 197 yards on just 23 carries. Walker’s 197 yards were the third-most run by a Spartan against a Wolverine.

His scores came on runs of 27 and 8 yards in the second quarter, 1 yard in the third quarter, and 58 and 23 yards in the fourth quarter.

Michigan State has moved up to Number 6 in this week’s USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll.

Michigan State will have another game on Saturday, Nov. 6 to face Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan