MSU maintains room and board rates for next academic year

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – During a rescheduled meeting, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved the university’s plan to maintain room and board rates for the 2020-21 academic year at the 2019-20 academic year levels.

Rates can be found here.

The decision follows the university’s April announcement that tuition rates would not change for the 2020-21 academic year. Both actions were taken to assist students who are continuing their education during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“These are challenging times — mentally, emotionally and financially. Amidst this uncertainty, we remain focused on providing high-quality, life-changing educational experiences and opportunities for thousands of students,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “No matter what the future holds, MSU is prepared to support our students’ education journeys and progress towards a degree.”

Last month Stanley established the COVID-19 Reopening Campus Task Force charged with developing and reviewing a range of scenarios for when and how to resume various on-campus activities. University leaders continue to consider multiple options and timelines for welcoming faculty, staff and students back to campus. Leaders expect to announce fall semester plans later this summer.

Also during the meeting, the Board of Trustees adopted a Code of Ethics and Conduct for its members. Along with an updated Conflict of Interest Policy, the code reinforces the trustees’ commitment to a culture of compliance, ethics and accountability. The MSU Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance will have the authority to investigate reported violations. Trustees will annually reaffirm their commitment to the code.

“Trustees are committed to governing the university in a manner that is ethical and meets the expectations of our community while upholding MSU’s mission,” said Trustee Dianne Byrum, Board of Trustees chairperson. “Establishing a code of ethics and conduct formalizes this commitment for current and future trustees.”

Additionally, the trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Teresa Kaye Woodruff as the university’s next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

This meeting replaced the Board of Trustees regular meeting in April. The April 17 meeting was canceled per the State of Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order. With the order still in place, trustees conducted business virtually via Zoom.

The next board meeting will be June 26.