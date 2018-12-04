Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Michigan State University Board of Trustees announced completion of the university’s financial transfer into a court-created settlement fund today, fulfilling its $500 million settlement with sexual assault survivors of Larry Nassar.

An independent judge will work directly with the survivors to determine individual payments.

“The entire campus is focused on implementing the improvements we’ve made in health care practices, reporting policies, campus-wide sexual assault education and prevention efforts and trauma-informed responses and treatment for survivors,” said Interim President John Engler.

With the settlement funds being paid to the survivors, Engler also announced the university will redirect approximately $8.5 million remaining in the Healing Assistance Fund to the settlement payment. The Healing Assistance Fund was suspended in July due to fraud concerns, at which point the MSU Police Department initiated an investigation that remains active.

Any recoveries from the Healing Assistance Fund fraud probe and future recoveries from university insurers will be used to pay off the bonds used for the settlement.