EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is losing potential teachers even before they enter the workforce, according to new research from Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative (EPIC).

The research, according to MSU Today, shows that, while about 15.1% of Michigan high school graduates who started college in 2010-11 took an education course by 2014-15, only 12.7% of students who started college in 2017-18 took an education course by 2021-22.

Of those students who did take an initial teacher education course, 77% continued on to more advanced courses in the field, but only about 25% went on to become student teachers.

The research shows that Michigan is losing its potential teachers at every stage of the “pipeline,” and that the “leaks” are contributing to the lack of diversity in Michigan’s teacher workforce, said Tara Kilbride, author of the report and EPIC’S assistant director for research.

“These results underscore the importance of policy initiatives and programs that can reach candidates earlier in the teacher preparation process,” Kilbride said.

Michigan’s pool of prospective teachers also loses diversity along the way from college to teacher licensure to workforce, according to the study.

While 20% of students in 100-level teacher education courses are nonwhite, the nonwhite group represents only 15% of students in 400-level education course, only 10% of student teachers, and fewer than 7% of early-career teachers who work in public schools.

“Policymakers should continue to promote alternative pathways to teaching that have been shown to help diversify the workforce, but also work on improving traditional pathways to better serve prospective teachers of color,” Kilbride went on to say.

In spite of the disproportionate loss of Black prospective teachers during preparation, those who do become certified are more likely than any other group to go to work in Michigan’s public schools.

Black teachers also have the highest rates of persistence in the teaching profession, with 44% of new Black teachers remaining in the job for at least five years.

That’s compared to the 38% of new white and Latino/a teachers who stay for at least five years, and the 20% of new Asian teachers who do so.

“Having a healthy and diverse teacher pipeline goes beyond just recruiting more people into teacher preparation programs,” Kilbride said. “It is also critical that new and prospective teachers have the training, resources and support they need to succeed and stay in the profession.”

There is evidence that the teacher pipeline may be starting to improve, as teacher preparation programs have reported increases in enrollment in recent years, as well as increases in candidate diversity.

These changes come after substantial efforts and investments in recent years from the Michigan Department of Education, state legislature, and the governor to strengthen and diversity the teacher workforce.