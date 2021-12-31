MSU Museum to temporarily close due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -The Michigan State University museum will be temporarily closed until January 31, 2022 due to COVID-19.

Museum collections will remain available for researches by appointment. To schedule an appointment email museum@msu.edu.

MSU announced it would be going virtual for the first three weeks of the 2022 Spring semester on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Given this intense surge in cases, we now feel the best decision for our campus is to start classes primarily remotely on Jan. 10 and for at least the first three weeks of the semester,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley said in a letter.

For more on MSU’s COVID-19 response, click here.