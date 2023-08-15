EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University (MSU) Museum has announced the appointment of Dr. Ethan Watrall as Curator of Archaeology, effective immediately.

In his new role, Dr. Watrall will take the lead in developing, researching, interpreting and stewarding the archaeological collections housed by the MSU Museum.

“Like most archaeologists, I’ve spent much of my career working in and with museums,” said

Dr. Watrall. “To play a more central role in my own campus museum is wildly exciting, and I

am very much looking forward to bringing my own work, perspective, and experience to the

space.”

MSU says Dr. Watrall’s expertise and vision will play a key role in helping shape the museum’s dynamic future.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Watrall to the MSU Museum,” said MSU Museum Director

Devon Akmon. “His expertise and forward-thinking approach will undoubtedly enrich our

efforts in advancing teaching, learning, research and community outreach.”