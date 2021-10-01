MSU names new temporary Title IX coordinator

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University announced a new temporary Title IX coordinator on Friday.

Effective immediately Nichole Schmidtke will serve as the new Title IX coordinator for an undetermined amount of time.

Those who wish to make a Title IX report at MSU can contact her at OIE.nicoleschmidtke@msu.edu, or at the Title IX building at 408 W. Circle Drive Olds Hall, Suite 105 East Lansing, MI 48824.

