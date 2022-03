EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Spartans are heading to the NCAA tournament for the 24th consecutive time.

The Spartans are a No. 7 see in the West Region and will play Davidson in the first round. Former MSU point guard Foster Loyer has starred for the Wildcats after transferring before the season.

If the Spartans win in the first round, they’ll likely play the Duke Blue Devils, who have had the Spartans number over the years.