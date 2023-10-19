LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University will no longer require active violent intruder training on campus. This comes after MSU leaders said the training sessions would be mandatory after February’s mass shooting.

It has been eight months since a gunman killed three students and injured five more at the university. Shortly after this tragedy, the school laid out a few safety initiatives.

One of them is being changed while they continue to work on others.

MSU says it’s been working to install new door locks for classrooms and teaching lab spaces and according to the University’s Department of Police and Public Safety those are about 75% complete.

When it comes to another safety goal, the active violent intruder training which was made mandatory beginning in the fall following the February mass shooting is now only optional after officials decided to reconsider.

“Following feedback that we got from the community, some people may not necessarily be ready to take the training yet and we know that everyone heals differently, especially after what happened. That training will still be made available this semester to all students, faculty and staff to complete when they’re able. We will reassess that in a year and be able to see how many people did take it, if we need to do more communications about it letting people know it is available, but for now it’s that strongly encouraged,” Dana Whyte, MSU DPPS Communications Manager said.

Other changes on campus include the campus alert system which has now been updated so that alerts will come through the SafeMSU app, and the outdoor sirens will now broadcast a tone in the event of an emergency situation.

The development of MSU’s Security Operation Center is not yet complete as its permanent location is being renovated and expected to be done this semester.