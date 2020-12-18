MSU nursing graduates head to the frontlines

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The need for Nurses has never been greater and this weekend Michigan State University will hold its virtual graduation ceremony for its nursing students.

More than 40 graduates out of Michigan States’ nursing program are now charging to the frontlines of healthcare and ready to help fight against covid-19.

“It’s a very rewarding path it’s the most trusted profession, ” said nursing student Zach Collins.

Students like Collins are ready to help in any way- even if that means coming in contact with COVID-19 directly-something the school says they are proud of during a critical time.

“So this is the second class that we’ve graduated during this pandemic. And had to adjust their clinical learning. And they have been a resilient group and eager to get out there and do the work,” said College of Nursing, Dean, Randolph Rasch at MSU.

As for now- healthcare facilities across the nation continue to seek out registered nurses for help with COVID-19, and MSU plans to keep producing those life-saving workers.