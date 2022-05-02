EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A brand new nuclear science facility opens its doors in mid-Michigan and it’s expected to be a game-changer.

People lined up outside of the new facility that will house one of the world’s most powerful particle accelerators. It’s been more than 14 years in the making, and it’s found on MSU’s campus.

It will be able to create rare isotopes that could help cure cancer and develop nuclear security systems that have never been seen before.

Cheers filled the room as the doors to the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB, opened for the first time.

“This is such an amazing opportunity that no other nuclear physics facility has, as students, and now they have access to the tools to do the research that many of them are craving, and that will lead to future employment and discoveries,” said former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm.

The facility will house a powerful linear accelerator that will produce rare isotopes, many of which do not appear naturally on Earth.

“There are very few projects that can keep up with that bipartisan support,” said Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

The facility cost about $1 billion. So what makes it so special?

“The spin-off for the local community in jobs, the spin-off in the innovation, the companies here in [East Lansing] and Lansing that are springing up because of the FRIB, means that it’s a full source that multiplies across the country,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This accelerator will be used to experiment and research ways to improve things we need in our everyday lives.

“From bolstering our national security, ensuring our energy independence, to curing diseases, and answering big questions about the origins of our cosmos. The folks at FRIB are gonna get it done,” Slotkin says. She adds this is crucial given what is happening in the world.