MSU Pavilion COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close next week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Following operation on Tuesday, June 8th the Ingham County Health Department will shut down the vaccination clinic at the MSU Pavillion.

The department confirms to 6 News, that due to the significant drop in vaccine demand, they’ll move to a more community-based approach.

As of last week, officials had administered more than 94,000 doses at the pavilion.

The clinic will remain open through Tuesday, hours of operation are 8:30 am through 12:30 p.m.

You do not need an appointment to get a vaccine.