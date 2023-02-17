EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MSU rodeo begins on Friday, and they have performances that will be sure to keep you on your feet.

Steer wrestling, bronc riding, and barrel racing are just a few things to expect at the Spartan Stampede Rodeo at the MSU Pavilion.

The Spartan Stampede is hosted entirely by college students with the MSU Rodeo Club and is a way to show support to MSU and its student body during this difficult time.

Brian Neilson, the advisor of the MSU Rodeo Club, said that there was a lot of discussion about if they were still going to continue with the event, but that it was important to go ahead to keep living.

“By the time people leave, We hope that they have had a fun evening to bring back a little bit of joy back into people’s lives, and it’s a chance for everyone to be a cowgirl and cowboy we’ve all kind of dreamed about being when we were kids, now here’s their chance,” Nielsen said.

The rodeo is set up where each performance will have the same events, and the times are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., each performance includes the same rundown.

They have bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, barrel racing, team roping, and bull riding.

“I think a lot of people, bull riding is what they wait for, and that’s the last event of the evening, we want to make sure that people stick around. There are a lot of bull riders to come to the MSU Livestock Pavilion that try to and stay that whole eight seconds on top of the bull, we’ll see how many of them are successful,” Nielson said.