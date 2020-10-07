MSU PICKS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – A big announcement from Michigan State University says its picked Jabar Bennett as the new Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer.

Bennett worked at North Western University as its inaugural associate provost for diversity and inclusion and was also the chief diversity officer before accepting a position at MSU.

As part of this position, Bennett will work directly with President Stanley, as well as collaborate with other university officials to develop and implement a diversity, equity, and inclusion plan.

Before Bennett is officially hired, he needs the final approval from Michigan States board of trustees. Once approved he is expected to start in early December.