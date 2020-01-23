MSU places third at Lincoln Center Jazz Championship

Student Jazz musicians at MSU have grown together as a family under the direction of Professor Whitaker and the other Professors of Jazz. The way they lift each other up was on full display all weekend in New York. | MSU College of Music Photo

East Lansing, Mich. — (WLNS)

Michigan State University competed against nine other universities in the inaugural Jack Rudin Jazz Championship this winter to place third in the competition.

The MSU College of Music received $5,000 for the MSU Jazz Studies Program.

The ensemble was led by director of Jazz Studies, Rodney Whitaker, who conducted 23 MSU jazz musicians in a competition against universities including: he Juilliard School, Eastman School of Music, Manhattan School of Music, Temple University, California State University, University of Northern Colorado, University of North Texas, Indiana University and North Carolina Central University.

MSU now ranks third nationally by the premiere place for jazz in America, according to a news release sent to 6 News by the College of Music.