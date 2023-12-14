LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is asking the public to help identify a person in connection to credit card fraud, the department said Thursday in a social media post.

The alleged fraud happened on Oct. 11 this year, MSU DPPS said. The person they are looking to identify is pictured here, and was seen in the car pictured here.

MSU DPPS is asking for help identifying a person in connection with a credit card fraud. (MSU DPPS)

The department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jon Stein at SteinJ@dpps.msu.edu. They said you can also submit an anonymous tip by texting “MSUDPPS” and your message to 274637, or call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP (7867).