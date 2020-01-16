MSU Police Department is hiring for Greencoat security team

The Michigan State University Police Department is hiring for Greencoats to help the MSU Police Department officers with security at campus events.

Greencoat Security is assigned to shifts during any hour of any day of the week.

Sign up options are available to allow you to volunteer for work assignments.

Interested applicants can visit the following link here to apply.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Officer Ron Kalich at KalichR@police.msu.edu

Job duties include:

-Monitor secured areas

-Screen patrons for prohibited items at event venues

-Provide leadership and direction in emergencies and assist emergency personnel as needed during emergencies

-Make contact with police when needed for law enforcement or order maintenance

-Monitor the facility/event assigned to and be vigilant for prohibited items