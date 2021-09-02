MSU Police Deputy Chief placed on administrative leave

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police Deputy Chief Traci Ruiz has been placed on administrative leave, MSU police told 6 News.

MSU police Public Information Officer Chris Rozman said that there are “no safety concerns to campus” and that Ruiz’s placement on leave was “strictly a personnel manner.”

“We do not comment on personnel matters,” Rozman said.

Ruiz also owns Traci Ruiz Consultants, a consulting service focused on “protecting vulnerable populations,” the company’s LinkedIn page says.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.