MSU Police, dive team equipment on scene by lot 67 near Red Cedar river, confirmed to be related to missing GVSU student

UPDATE (3:31 P.M.) – MSUPD told 6 News that the lot is being used as a staging area for Michigan State Police marine units.

The investigation is related to the missing GVSU student.

This is a developing story. Stick with 6 News as we update you when new information becomes available.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police have blocked off part of Lot 67 near the Red Cedar River. Dive team equipment can be seen as well as an MSUPD Incident Command vehicle.

Police have not confirmed what they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stick with 6 News as we update you when new information becomes available.