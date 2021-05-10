MSU Police host training with Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Michigan State University Police Department will be coming together with the Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team for the training of local first responders.

The training will be a week-long and will focus on how to respond to those with mental and behavioral health issues. It will include police, security and corrections personnel.

Training will begin in the classroom and end at the tactical training facility. Teaching first responders how to recognize symptoms of those facing mental and behavioral health issues.



This includes using proper terminology and learning how to interact when arriving on the scene. Giving more knowledge on those facing mental and emotional issues, or behavioral issues.



During the training community members who have faced problems in the past will come in and share their stories and answer questions. The group will end on Friday with hands on scenario training.