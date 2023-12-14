LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to a retail fraud case.

According to police, the retail fraud incident happened shortly after noon on Tuesday, Dec. 5. at the apartments called 1855 Place which is across Harrison Rd. from the Breslin Center.

Police do not say this person is a suspect or what the actual retail fraud was in this incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to email Detective Ryan Panetta, submit an anonymous tip by texting MSUDPPS followed by your message to 274637 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP (7867).