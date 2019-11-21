MSU Police offer condolences for officer who was killed in line of duty

East Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Police Department offered condolences to the Detroit Police Department amid the death of one its officers Thursday morning.

MSU Police Department wrote on Facebook:

” Our thoughts are with the Detroit Police Department and their families as one of their officers was killed in the line of duty.”

The officer had been with the police department for 18 years and was responding to a home invasion in the Wyoming-Pembroke area on Detroit’s west side.

Our media partners at WXYZ report a total of nine members of the Detroit Police Department have died while working on duty.