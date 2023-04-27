EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Department of Police and Public Safety shared new updates regarding February’s on-campus shooting.

Information released by the department included an expanded timeline, information about the weapons found on the shooter, more details on the shooter’s motive, and other findings from the ongoing investigation.

The investigation determined that there is no conclusive motive as to why the shooter Anthony McRae, 43, chose MSU as a target. McRae had no personal or professional tie to MSU and had not recently applied to the school for employment.

Investigators determined the note found on McRae at the time of his death offers the most information about his mindset the night of the shooting.

Weapons found on McRae were a Hi-Point C-9 9mm handgun, purchased on Sept. 7, 2021, and a Taurus G3 9mm handgun, purchased on Oct. 5, 2021.

McRae purchased the handguns using a Michigan Identification Card and a Social Security Card. The guns were purchased legally but were not registered.

Evidence from law enforcement states that McRae only used the Taurus handgun on the night of Feb. 13. McRae had 136 rounds of loose ammunition in his backpack when he was located, and an extra loaded magazine for the Taurus in his jacket.

Law enforcement believes that McRae fired one shot outside while walking from Berkey Hall to the Union.

Other findings include:

McRae’s blood alcohol level was .04% at time of death; he also had THC in his system

No other weapons were found at McRae’s residence

MSU DPPS processed 128 tips since Feb. 13 that were received through email, phone, the media, etc. The follow-up on these tips was completed and verified by MSU DPPS in partnership with the FBI, the Michigan Department of Attorney General, the East Lansing Police Department, and the Michigan State Police

For more information, including a timeline of events and a map of the route McRae took on Feb. 13, view the full report here.