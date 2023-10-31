LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police Department is seeking to identify two men in connection with two alleged larceny incidents on campus.

In a press release, officials said they are seeking to identify the person in the red shirt related to an incident on October 6, 2023, at Wilson Hall.

MSU Police are seeking to identify this person related to an alleged larceny at Wilson Hall on Oct. 2023. (MSU Police)

They are also seeking to identify a second individual in the October 24, 2023 incident at Bailey Hall.

MSU Police are seeking to identify this individual in connection to an alleged larceny on October 24, 2023, at Bailey Hall. (MSU Police)

Anyone with information about either individual is asked to contact Lieutenant Steve Brandman at BrandmanS@dpps.msu.edu. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting MSUDPPS followed by your message to 274637, or by calling Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP (7867).