EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety sent an alert about an alleged assault during the early morning hours on Saturday.

The email alert states that at around midnight, an assault was reported to have occurred on Shaw Lane by the West McDonel Hall dormitory.

Police describe the suspect as a white person in their mid-20s or mid-30s, about 6-feet tall, with blonde/red hair and beard, and wearing a green, dark sage waist-length rain coat.

MSU students and East Lansing residents can follow more updates from the MSU Police and Public Safety office at alert.msu.edu.