MSU police to help with security at football games

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many places are experiencing shortage of staff, especially restaurants and bars.

But the shortage can also be felt at Spartan Stadium.

It’s is going to be full of thousands of people in just a few weeks, and in order to make sure everything is safe they need staff. Especially security.

But right now, they are scrambling to find help.

MSU police inspector Chris Rozman said they plan to help fill the need for security as best they can until the schools can fill all the security positions for game days.

Even with the shortages, police are excited to have games and tailgates again. Rozman added that officers from several neighboring departments will be coming in to assist.

“We invite many of our local and state law enforcement to come help us on game day, and this is something that we have always done and something that we will continue to do this year as well. So you will not just see MSU and public safety, but other law enforcement agencies. Not only in the stadium but on campus helping us achieve our mission,” he said.

Just a reminder if you go inside the stadiums and sit in the seats to watch a game you are not required to wear a mask, but if you go into a bathroom or a suite, you need to wear one.