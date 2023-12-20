EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – One Michigan State University political expert said not to jump to any conclusions following Colorado’s Supreme Court ruling that said Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on their primary ballot.

Matt Grossmann, who is a political professor at Michigan State University, said there’s one key point with this ruling; an expected appeal from Trump’s team to the U.S. Supreme Court would pause the decision.

Regardless, he added that yesterday’s move is something that the nation has never seen before.

“We’re in pretty uncharted waters here,” Grossmann said. “Both what Donald Trump was engaged in at the end of his term and the efforts to use that to not allow him to be on the next ballot are both unprecedented.

He said the decision to keep Trump off the ballot in Colorado could have national implications.

“So far, the action is limited to Colorado but of course this is an issue that would apply in all states because it’s a constitutional decision. If the Supreme Court were to rule that the Colorado decision is upheld or not intervene then that would open the floodgates for action in other states,” the professor said.

A similar concern was brought up in Michigan earlier this year but was rejected by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

“Our secretary of state has been willing to hear the arguments but not willing to actually intervene against Donald Trump. And although there was litigation here it wasn’t successful so far,” Grossmann said.

As for what comes next, he said we’ll have to wait and see what comes of the current ruling.

“Will there be more action? It sort of depends if this decision stands and if people take it up anywhere else,” he said.