MSU President appoints new VP of Office for Civil Rights an Title IX Education and Compliance

East Lansing, Mich. — Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., appointed Tanya Jachimiak as the new associate vice president of the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance.

Jachimiak will start on Feb. 3, 2020.

“This is an important post for MSU, and we are pleased to have someone with Tanya’s background join us,” Stanley said. “She brings valuable experience in leading complex teams and developing successful programs. She will be a key asset as we continue to expand our relationship violence, sexual misconduct and discrimination prevention and response efforts.”

Jachimiak has been in higher education for more than 20 years.

She was the Title IX and Section 504 Coordinator at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. In that role, she developed and implemented compliance programs and responded to claims in relation to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 Violence Against Women Act of 1994, Campus Sexual Violence Elimination Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act and university regulations.

Before joining Wake Forest, Jachimiak served as the Title IX coordinator and executive associate director of the Office for Access and Equity at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“When visiting Michigan State’s campus, I felt a sense of pride,” Jachimiak said. “I hope to carry that pride into the commitment I have for leading a team that is responsible for ensuring a safe and equitable campus for all.”

She will be replacing Robert Kent, who served as interim associate vice president since June 2018. He will stay on in an advisory role until March 1 and then will be returning to the Office of the General Counsel. To learn more about MSU’s Office for Civil Rights, visit civilrights.msu.edu.