MSU president outlines goals ahead of school year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan state students head back to class in a few weeks, and the university’s new president says he’s ready to tackle some big issues to help the school move forward.

President Samuel Stanley says expanding the STEM program at MSU is high on his list, along with public safety and building trust after years of scandal.

“We’re number one in the country in funding from the Department of Energy and the National Science foundation combined,” Stanley says. “That’s an amazing statistic. We want to continue at that level because that helps build a number of things on campus.”

But after months of heated debates over how the school handled the Larry Nassar scandal and other sexual assault issues on campus, one thing many in the MSU community say still needs building is trust. Students, faculty and staff voiced their concerns for months as the university searched for a new president.

Stanley says addressing those concerns is one of his biggest priorities.

“Obviously there’s some difficult things that have happened at MSU over the past few years,” he says. “I see why one of my jobs is helping us learn from those experiences, not forgetting them, but learning from those things and developing the safest and most diverse and inclusive campus we can at MSU.”

He knows it won’t happen overnight, but Stanley hopes a change in campus culture will be part of his legacy.

“It’s my hope, a few years from now, that we’ll be recognized for, not what happened before, we’re never going to forget it, but recognized for what we did in response to it and how we really changed what’s happening with the university. It’s a big goal.”