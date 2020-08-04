MSU President Stanley promotes staying home when classes resume

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A new letter sent by MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. to Spartan parents and students promotes staying home when classes resume in the fall.

The letter involved the school’s plans to return to campus and mainly focused on the health and safety of everybody, which President Stanley said has been the main driving force in his decisions.

The President suggested students who are taking online classes to remain at home, which he believes is the safest option at this point.

Classes at MSU are scheduled to start on August 17.

You can read President Stanley Jr.’s letter here.