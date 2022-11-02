EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley is leaving his post a bit early.

Stanley was originally set to depart on January 11, 2023. Instead, he will be departing on November 4, 2022.

Stanley’s departure was announced in a surprise statement posted on the president’s page of the MSU website.

Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Teresa K. Woodruff will take over for Stanley on November 5.

“I have complete confidence that Interim President Woodruff will continue the outstanding work happening across our campus,” Stanley said in the statement.

Stanley first announced his resignation on October 13. He did not state why he was leaving early.