MSU President Stanley’s overview for fall 2020

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. today unveiled an overview of what campus faculty, staff and students can expect during the fall 2020 semester.

President Stanley’s letter outlined several new iniatives in the diversity and equity department. He announced the university is currently interviewing seven semifinalists for the chief diversity officer position following Paulette Granberry Russell’s departure for a California State University.

Stanley also announced the creation of a DEI (Diversity Equity and Inclusion) task force and a re-evaluation of practices that impede students’ of color success.

Speaking to fall enrollment numbers, Stanley said numbers look “promising” as the university is seeing an increase in in-state residents planning to attend.

Stanley acknowledged there will be challenges for MSU’s international and out-of-state students.

On Monday, the Trump administration on Monday unveiled new fall semester rules for foreign students, including a requirement that they take in-person classes to remain in the U.S.

Under the new guidelines by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which oversees the U.S. Student and Exchange Visitor Program, foreigners with F-1 or M-1 visas — which are for academic and vocational international students, respectively — will not be allowed to participate in an entirely online fall semester.

Stanley said that the university is “communicating with students so they know what to expect when they come to campus, as well as what’s expected of them.”

In the sports department, Stanley said that MSU will likely see “reduced capacity” at its Spartan Stadium.

Perhaps the largest reduction amid the COVID-19 pandemic and MSU is the financial losses. Stanley said the university is addressing $300 million of impact to the general fund. As a result, the university has furloughed some employees, reduced wages and slashed retirement contributions for some.