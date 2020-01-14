MSU President working to plan a pilot fall break for 2020

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– In an email sent out to the “Spartan Community” on Dec. 19th, Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced he’s working to plan a pilot fall break next year.

The break would cancel undergraduate classes on Nov. 2nd and 3rd, 2020. The 3rd is the day of the U.S. Presidential election.

Stanley said the idea came from undergraduate student government leaders who described how a fall break would be beneficial to students.

In his email, Stanley said, “We will ask university governance committees for a proposal to revise the academic calendar to make a two-day fall break permanent the following year.”