EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University President Stanley is speaking out after being accused of signing false Title IX sexual misconduct reports.

“I have faithfully complied with the state of Michigan certification process the last two years and reviewed all of the Title IX reports that were required. Contrary to information previously provided to me, in June of this year, I was notified that some of our board members may not have actually complied with their part of the state requirement,” said MSU President Dr. Samuel L. Stanley.

“We asked for an internal audit and review on the situation, which showed that we could improve the processes by which the reviews were taking place. An external consultant is helping us improve these processes and keep us in compliance. We have been taking this issue seriously,” Stanley said.

Stanley and other board members are under investigation by an outside law firm hired by the MSU Board of Trustees for allegedly falsely signing the reports.

The investigation aims to discover if board members had reviewed the reports and if Stanley had signed the reports without confirmation they had done so.

State law requires the university president to sign the certification and submit it to the state budget office and the House and Senate fiscal agencies and appropriations subcommittees.

The law requires all Title IX reports to be reviewed by the university president and a board member. The university could see a 10% funding reduction if the form is not submitted by October 1.

Stanley’s supporters say he cannot be faulted for actions made by the board of trustees. His detractors say he holds responsibility. Board members Dianne Byrum and Melanie Foster touted support for Stanley, calling efforts to push Stanley out “misguided.”

Board Trustee Pat O’Keefe, a Republican, told the Detroit News that the board “inadvertently learned that the University may have filed a false and misleading Title IX compliance certificate for 2021 signed by the president.”

According to the Detroit News, O’Keef said an internal audit investigation conducted in August confirmed his “worst fears.”

O’Keef claims that multiple “deficiencies” were discovered and that support for the certification was “non-existent” or “inadequate.” He then goes on to say that there were no plans by the administration to remedy the issues found in the 2021 certification, nor were there any plans to comply with the 2022 certification.

Around the time the board learned about the compliance certificate, former Broad School of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta resigned. O’Keefe called the timing “suspect.”