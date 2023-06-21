EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For creating potentially world-changing technologies, Muhammad Rabnawaz will become a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors on June 26.

Having tried and failed with dozens of ideas, the Michigan State University associate professor and faculty laureate has successfully developed energy-efficient ways of recycling type-1 and type-2 plastics.

He has also created materials to replace single-use plastic, among other inventions, which have led to 45 patents and counting, according to an article on MSU Today.

“For every patent, there are tens of ideas that didn’t work and failure is commonplace for achieving anything big in life,” said Rabnawaz.

“When I first joined the field of packing, I wasn’t thinking about inventing things at all, and now it has become my passion,” he said.

Nominees to the National Academy of Investors must demonstrate not only success with multiple inventions, but also a commitment to providing opportunities for future inventors.

“We provide cross-disciplinary training to our students to prepare them to solve today`s bigger problems,” said Rabnawaz.

Rabnawaz and his team aim to create sustainable packing materials that will leave behind zero waste.

“I empower my team members by giving them authority to express their hidden creativity and I encourage my team to take risks without worrying of failure, as each failure brings you one step closer to the solution,” Rabnawaz said.