MSU Professor launches petition to demand better COVID-19 testing

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — An MSU professor has launched a petition drive calling for the university to do more to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As of 5:00 p.m., 280 students have signed the petition with the goal of 500 signatures.

At least 342 MSU affiliated individuals, most of them students, have tested positive for the disease.

The petition calls for the university to make widespread student testing mandatory and create a daily COVID-19 dashboard for transparency.

This comes after the Ingham County Health Department issued a mandated quarantine for 30 different properties in East Lansing on Monday. Of the 30 properties, 23 are fraternity or sorority houses and seven others are large rental houses.