MSU professor nominated as the first black woman on the Federal Reserve System Board

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State University’s economist and professor Lisa D. Cook was nominated to the Board of Governors on the Federal Reserve System Board by President Joe Biden.

If this nomination is confirmed, Cook will be the first black woman to serve on the board in its 108-year history.

The Federal Reserve System consists of the Federal Reserve Bank, which is the central bank of the United States, and 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks. They conduct the nation’s monetary policy with the purpose of maintaining stability in the nation’s financial system.

Cook told MSU she is grateful to President Biden for nominating her to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and she would be honored to serve.

Cook advocates for diverse voices and scholarships in economics.

Professors in other departments at Michigan State University say Cook is a remarkable economist and leader whose nomination highlights the excellence of the Spartan faculty.