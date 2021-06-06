MSU Professor nominated for awards after traveling the country

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Troy Hale is a journalism professor at Michigan State University.

While some are gearing up to travel this summer, Hale spent the school year traveling while still teaching.

“Bought a truck camper fixed it up for four months. Went on the road,” Hale said.

Hale packed his bags and brought his trusted travel companion, Dusty the Adventure Cat, with him.

“Dusty was better behaved on the road than he is at home,” Hale said.

They traveled all across the country.

“Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, California,” Hale said.

He did it all while still teaching.

“Out of every week I would sit down and two days I would edit my piece and you know I was like wow this is… then I had to grade and I had to drive so it was a lot of work,” Hale said.

Along the way, Hale said he saw some breathtaking sights, tasted some delicious wine, and was even featured on the news during his travels.

Hale said he learned something while teaching on the road.

“Just get out there into the world and discover things which was really nice it was an experience that I won’t forget,” Hale said.

He’s been back in mid-Michigan for about a month now. To his surprise, he was met with some awards.

He was nominated for two Emmy awards and the Margaritaville Educators, Everyday Heroes award.

As for next semester? Let’s just say he’s always on the move.

“I got to get back on the road,” Hale said.

In his 13 years of teaching, Hale said this school year he received the best feedback from his students about his travels.