EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —The results are in! A group of Michigan State University professors made their pick on the best and worst commercials shown during the Super Bowl.

While some people tuned in for the game, others had their minds on the advertisements. That includes almost 40 MSU professors who work in the Department of Advertising and Public Relations who actually pick the best ads. It’s something they’ve been doing for the last 25 years. The professors score the ads based on creativity, impact, production, appeal and the quality of the overall message.

The Super Bowl of Advertising winners are:

Amazon Alexa Rocket Mortgage Uber Eats

The Super Bowl of Advertising losers are: