MSU program expands to keep teachers in Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is expanding a program that pairs schools with future teachers, and Spartans with a future job.

“Our desire is not only to provide potential teachers for this district. If they already are committed to the district and they are well prepared and they have experiences there; then they are more likely to stay,” said MSU professor Gail Richmond.

School districts across the country, including right here in Michigan, are facing a shortage of teachers. One major issue Michigan is facing is the retention of new teachers. But Richmond said that expanding an MSU College of Education program could help relieve some stress Lansing schools are facing.

“Its a very different sort of perspective for a district to take, commitment for a university to make compared to someone who just does their student teaching in a community, in a school, and then goes to try and find a job elsewhere,” said the director of the university’s Teacher Preparation Program.

Richmond said this residency program aims to get graduate students fully involved with their new districts. She explained that after applying, selected candidates get interviewed by both MSU and school district administrators.

Graduate students will then get familiar with their new school by teaching once a week and getting involved with after-school programs. At the end of all this, they have a guaranteed job. Currently, the program is going through its first year in two school districts in the Detroit area.

Professor Richmond said this is just one of the ways MSU is preparing graduate students for the post-COVID classroom.

“We are spending more time on things related to educational technologies, how to use whatever technology you have in a smarter way,” she said.

Richmond mentioned that the university is also incorporating training that focuses on student and teacher mental health as well as safety in the classroom.

Looking ahead, she said this program will help both the graduate students learning to become teachers and the students they’ll be teaching.

“Ultimately its about the kids, and finding committed, qualified, educators to work with them and that’s really, really critical,” she said.

The application process came to a close on Friday with selected students being notified in the next two weeks.