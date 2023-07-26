EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While campus tours and admissions recruitment are underway at Michigan State University, safety is at the top of the mind for potential students, their families, and campus officials following the deadly shooting earlier this year.

The three are trying to navigate these tough conversations, all while groups flood East Lansing and try to figure out which school is right for them.

“I think there’s been around 1,500 guests a day so far,” Bethany Balks, Associate Director for Communications in Residence Education and Housing Services, said.

Groups participating in the “Green and White Days” on campus said they’ve covered a lot of ground during their tours.

“We’ve probably done a mile and a half so far,” parent Lisa Kingsbury said.

Tour guides said those miles are all worth it and encourage all who are interested to take advantage of these opportunities.

“Green and White Days is actually the opportunity for prospective students to kind of get a good feel of what MSU is like,” Tour Supervisor Dani Vincent said. “Take this opportunity for prospective students to kind of get a good feel of what MSU is like.”

But with the tours, brings the question of day-to-day safety with a focus on the shooting that took place on campus earlier this year.

“As a parent, you always think about that stuff no matter where your kid goes,” Kingsbury said.

Which is why MSU officials said they’re not shying away from either topic.

“Safety has always been an important aspect of our tours, an important question that people have and a topic that we want to talk about. We’re very pleased to talk about what the Department of Police and Public Safety is doing as far as safety, the things we do in the residence halls for safety. I would say, after this last semester we are highlighting that as much as possible even more so than before,” Balks said.

But she added, because the whole community was deeply impacted by the events, families are reminded that tour guides cannot talk about the specific circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Parents said they completely understand and added that it won’t affect their decision on any college.

“I don’t think this university is any more vulnerable than anywhere else. So, you have to trust and have faith that your kids are going to be okay and where they go is completely up to them,” Kingsbury said.

Green and White Days continues until July 28 with programs starting at 9 a.m. and concluding by 4 p.m.