LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University quarterback Katin Houser has announced he’s entered the transfer portal. That means while the university is celebrating a new coach, it will be looking for a new quarterback.

Houser played 11 games this season, completing 58.6% of his passes (112/191) for 1,134 yards with five interceptions and six touchdowns. He didn’t begin the year as the starting quarterback. Instead, he took over for Noah Kim part of the way through the season.

Houser made the announcement on Instagram and on X.

I want to start by thanking my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him, I could not have made it this far in my football journey. To my family, thank you for all your unconditional love and support. I also would like to thank the Michigan State coaches and the awesome fanbase for giving me an opportunity to play for the green and white. Lastly, I would like to thank my teammates for having my back and being my brothers for the past 2 years. With that being said, I would to announce that I intend to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. Thank you to everyone for their support and understanding of my decision. Katin Houser X post Nov. 27, 2023

The move comes just days after MSU announced Jonathan Smith would become the new head football coach for the Spartans. Smith led Oregon State University’s team for the last six years.

Smith’s hiring comes after a season of scandal involving former head coach Mel Tucker, who admitted to inappropriate sexual behavior with anti sexual harassment advocate. Tucker was fired earlier this year.