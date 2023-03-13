EAST LANSING, Mich, (WLNS)- MSU is stepping up campus security in the wake of the shooting last month.

A new policy went into effect on Monday, requiring key card access to most campus buildings.

That requirement is in effect overnight from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Special accommodations will be made for public events that take place in those buildings.

The university is also installing locking doors in classrooms, putting up more cameras around campus and making active shooter training mandatory starting in the fall.