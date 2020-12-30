MSU receiving $2 million grant to reduce plastic waste

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University researchers are attempting to decrease the amount of commonly disposed plastics which includes turning grocery bags into higher uses.

The research team is funded by a National Science Foundation grant and it is worth $2 million.

The team is targeting polyethylene which can be broken down into nylon which is often used in sporting goods and various car parts.

Officials say less than 10 percent of America’s plastic waste gets recycled while the other 90% becomes garbage after just one use.