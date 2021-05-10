MSU removes outdoor mask requirement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University has removed its outdoor mask requirement, President Samuel L. Stanley announced.

The requirement ended on Monday and follows the MDHHS guidance on gatherings of less than 100 people.

Gatherings of over 100, such as outdoor graduations, will require masks.

The City of East Lansing may change its mask requirements as well, as the city council is set to meet May 12 to discuss the issue.

The hours for COVID-19 testing at Spartan Stadium are also being reduced, with testing being available from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“We are all looking forward to the summer, warmer weather and a chance to recharge. And just beyond that, a return to our beautiful campus where we can reconnect with one another. The more people in our community who receive the vaccine gets us closer to a more normal experience, together, in the fall,” said President Stanley.