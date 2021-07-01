MSU renames LGBT Resource Center to Gender and Sexuality Campus Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University has renamed it’s on-campus LGBT Resource Center to the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center.

“The acronym “LBGT” is not the common order of the acronym. The more correct and current acronym is “LGBTQIA2S+.” The name does not represent us well. People have assumed that the use of “LBGT” was an error on our part. The name is not as inclusive as we would like. “LBGT” leaves out many important identities,” the Center said in a press release.

“Our students are aware of these concerns and often ask us about changing our name. Critiques of our current name and requests for us to change have emerged in many informal conversations, as well as in more formal assessments.”

The Center said the new name is “inclusive of the diversity of sexual and gender identities, including asexual and agender communities” and that it “follows best and better practices in LGBTQIA2S+ resource center work.”

The new name is in alignment with other universities the Big Ten.