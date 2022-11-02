EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Researchers say teenagers who are disconnected from the technology of today are more isolated from their peers.

That could lead to problems.

They say social media and video games are deeply integrated into youth culture and help kids to socialize, get social support and help form their identity.

The study found screen time did not play a big role in teenagers’ self-esteem. The biggest predictor of having lower self-esteem was … Being a girl.

The second was poor grades in school.

MSU researchers say students with poor internet access typically have lower academic performance.