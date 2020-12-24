MSU researchers to study diseases in migrating birds

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Researchers from Michigan State University will be included in a project and it will be funded by a $4 million grant.

The project will be centered around monitoring and preventing migrating birds from spreading infectious diseases.

The MSU research team will be led by associate professor Jen Owen who is an expert on bird behavior and disease ecology.

Owen mentioned that about half of all bird species travel which gives them a strong possibility of playing a part in the outbreak of a disease.

The grant allows the team to study the birds that migrate between Africa and Europe.